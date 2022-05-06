Medina (1-0) picked up the win in Thursday's comeback victory over the Phillies, allowing one hit and striking out one over 2.2 scoreless innings of relief.

Facing the team that drafted him back in 2014, Medina entered the game with one out in the sixth inning and the Mets in a 7-1 hole, and the 25-year-old was rewarded for his efforts when New York rallied for an incredible seven runs in the top of the ninth. Medina has seen his prospect stock tumble in recent years in the Phillies' system, but he could be making a home for himself as a long reliever in the Mets' bullpen.