The Mets optioned Medina to Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Medina was sent packing so that the Mets could clear room on the 28-man active roster for Carlos Carrasco (oblique), who was reinstated from the 15-day injured list in advance of his start Sunday against the Nationals. During his three-day stint in the majors, Medina's lone appearance came in the Mets' 7-1 loss Saturday, when he recorded just one out and surrendered five runs (four earned) on five hits and one walk.