Medina cleared waivers and was sent to Triple-A Syracuse by the Mets on Friday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Medina was designated for assignment Wednesday in order to make room on the Mets' 40-man roster for Alex Claudio. He's pitched 23.2 innings in the majors this season and holds a 6.08 ERA. His most recent big league performance saw him go just 0.1 innings and give up four earned runs.