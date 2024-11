The Mariners signed Medina to a minor-league contract Monday, per the MiLB's transaction log.

Medina spent the entire 2024 regular season with Triple-A Rochester where he posted a 3.76 ERA and 1.39 WHIP over 64.2 innings. The 27-year-old right-hander will presumably get a chance to earn a spot in the Mariners' bullpen during spring training.