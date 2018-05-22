Mets' Adrian Gonzalez: Out of lineup against lefty
Gonzalez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
As per usual, Gonzalez will head to the bench with a southpaw (Caleb Smith) on the mound for the opposition. Wilmer Flores will slide over to first base in his stead, opening up a spot for Jose Reyes to start at the hot corner.
