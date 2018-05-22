Gonzalez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

As per usual, Gonzalez will head to the bench with a southpaw (Caleb Smith) on the mound for the opposition. Wilmer Flores will slide over to first base in his stead, opening up a spot for Jose Reyes to start at the hot corner.

