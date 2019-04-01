Mets' Amed Rosario: Hitting leadoff Monday
Rosario is starting at shortstop and hitting leadoff Monday against the Marlins, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Rosario will assume leadoff duties Monday after hitting no higher than sixth in the team's season-opening series. Regular leadoff man Brandon Nimmo is situated on the bench, suggesting Rosario's placement atop the order is only temporary. Through three games this season, Rosario is 3-for-12 with an RBI and a pair of runs scored. He'll face southpaw Caleb Smith in this one.
