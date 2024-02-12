Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns implied Monday that Nimmo (shoulder) is fully healthy ahead of spring training, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Stearns noted that lefty David Peterson (hip), infielder Ronny Mauricio (knee) and right-hander Kyle Crick (calf) are the only players who will be held out of drills to begin camp, which suggests that Nimmo has a clean bill of health after finishing the 2023 season on the injured list with a sprained right shoulder. Nimmo is projected to return to his familiar role as the Mets' everyday leadoff man in 2024 after he slashed .274/.363/.466 with a career-high 24 home runs in 152 games a season ago.