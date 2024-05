Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Saturday that he's "not too concerned" about Nimmo's (intercostal) injury, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Nimmo tweaked his right intercostal on a checked swing Saturday against Atlanta and eventually exited the game. However, Mendoza said of the injury that "I think we caught it early," and as of no there are no plans to send him for an MRI. Nimmo will be reevaluated Sunday but is considered day-to-day for the time being.