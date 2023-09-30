Nimmo landed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a sprained right shoulder.

Nimmo has dealt with more than his fair share of injury problems in the past, so it's discouraging to see him end the year injured after a pair of seasons in which he crossed the 150-game threshold for the first time. This particular injury may not be too worrisome, however, as source reports that Nimmo avoided structural damage. If the Mets had postseason baseball to look forward to, he would address the problem with an injection, but their 72-86 record means he'll instead hit the couch a few days early and let the problem heal with rest. Michael Perez was recalled to take his place on the roster.