Nimmo got the start in right field and hit leadoff in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Brewers, going 3-for-5 with a triple, a solo home run and a second run scored.

The homer was his first of the season. Following a big spring, Nimmo didn't get much of an opportunity to prove he could contribute before Michael Conforto was back from his shoulder injury, but Sunday's performance should remind manager Mickey Callaway that he has four quality outfielders at his disposal. Until the logjam for playing time gets cleared up, however, Nimmo's fantasy value will likely be restricted to NL-only formats and DFS lineups on days when he's announced as a starter.