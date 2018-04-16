Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Pops first homer Sunday
Nimmo got the start in right field and hit leadoff in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Brewers, going 3-for-5 with a triple, a solo home run and a second run scored.
The homer was his first of the season. Following a big spring, Nimmo didn't get much of an opportunity to prove he could contribute before Michael Conforto was back from his shoulder injury, but Sunday's performance should remind manager Mickey Callaway that he has four quality outfielders at his disposal. Until the logjam for playing time gets cleared up, however, Nimmo's fantasy value will likely be restricted to NL-only formats and DFS lineups on days when he's announced as a starter.
More News
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...