Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Monday that Nimmo will move to left field this season while Harrison Bader takes over in center field, Pat Ragazzo of SI.com reports.

That's been the assumption, but this is the first time Mendoza has officially addressed it. It makes for a strong defensive outfield for the Mets, giving them three outfielders with extensive center field experience between Nimmo, Bader and Starling Marte. Of course, given Bader's health history, there's a good chance Nimmo will still wind up spending a good amount of time in center.