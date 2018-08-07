Flexen underwent knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus, Betsy Helfand of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Flexen was placed on the minor-league disabled list earlier in the month, but this essentially ends his season. The 24-year-old posted a 4.40 ERA and 1.52 WHIP across 92 innings with Triple-A Las Vegas before going under the knife. He also made four appearances for the big club, though he struggled to a 12.79 ERA and 3.16 WHIP over those outings.

More News
Our Latest Stories