Scott came away with a no-decision in Friday's 8-7 loss to the Giants, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out four.

Matched up against Kyle Harrison in a battle of premiere rookies, Scott threw only 54 of 94 pitches for strikes but generated plenty of soft contact aside from a second-inning solo shot by Jorge Soler. It was the third quality start in four outings for the right-hander since his promotion, and Scott will take a 3.97 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 21:5 K:BB through 22.2 innings into his next start, which lines up to come at home next week against the Dodgers.