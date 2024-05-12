Scott (0-1) took the loss against Atlanta on Saturday, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out eight batters over six innings.

Scott couldn't counter seven dominant no-hit innings by opposing starter Max Fried, but the rookie was impressive in his own right, racking up 15 swinging strikes and recording the second straight quality start to begin his career. The most significant blow against the right-hander was a two-run homer off the bat of Orlando Arcia, which was also the first long ball Scott has given up as a big-leaguer. With word that the Mets won't have a hard innings limit for Scott this season, there's a good chance that he remains in the Mets' rotation moving forward even with Tylor Megill (shoulder) potentially returning from the injured list as soon as next week.