The Mets don't have a hard innings limit in mind for Scott this season, despite the fact that he's never thrown more than 87.2 innings in a season dating back to his college days, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

That doesn't mean the 24-year-old right-hander is headed for a 200-inning campaign, of course. Instead, the team will rely on biometric data to make sure Scott's mechanics and pitch quality aren't deteriorating as his workload builds up. "The other way didn't work," pitching coach Jeremy Hefner said this week, referencing the fact that injuries around the league weren't curtailed in the past by focusing on the volume of innings a pitcher threw relative to prior years. "So this is the information in front of us. You try to make the best decision possible with the information that you have." Scott could still be facing a shutdown later this summer if he shows signs of fatigue, but after posting a 3.20 ERA and 36:6 K:BB through 25.1 innings for Triple-A Syracuse before an impressive big-league debut May 4 against the Rays, the Mets will keep him in the rotation as long as he's producing strong results.