Scott is scheduled to start Friday's game against Atlanta at Citi Field.

One of the top pitching prospects in the organization, Scott impressed in his MLB debut this past Saturday against the Rays, striking out six over 6.2 innings while allowing one run on five hits and one walk. Despite his stellar debut and strong track record in the minors, the 24-year-old righty likely won't have much margin for error moving forward if he hopes to maintain a spot in the big-league rotation. The Mets have gotten excellent production from three other rotation members (Luis Severino, Sean Manaea and Jose Butto) this season, and while Jose Quintana has struggled (5.20 ERA, 1.54 WHIP in seven starts), his long track record in the majors as well as his $13 million salary for 2024 likely gives him some level of security. Additionally, the Mets could get Tylor Megill (shoulder) back from the 15-day injured list next week, so a poor outing from Scott on Friday could put him at risk of a demotion to Triple-A Syracuse.