Scott is being promoted from Triple-A Syracuse to give the Mets a six-man rotation while they play 26 games in 27 days, and manager Carlos Mendoza wouldn't commit to giving the 24-year-old right-hander more than one start, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Scott's readiness for the majors is acknowledged by the organization, but Mendoza's reluctance may aim to ease pressure on him. It could also imply a competition between Scott and Adrian Houser for the fifth starter role. Despite Scott's impressive stats in Syracuse, he's given up seven homers. Houser struggles with an 8.16 ERA and 1.85 WHIP, making him the rotation's weak link. Tylor Megill's return from a shoulder injury may also influence the decision. If Scott performs well, the Mets are likely to keep him around.