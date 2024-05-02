The Mets will call up Scott to make his major-league debut Saturday in Tampa Bay, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com reports.

Scott broke out in the Mets organization in 2023, posting a 2.57 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 107:12 K:BB over 87.2 innings across three levels. He's been arguably even better in 2024 in his first stint at Triple-A Syracuse, holding a 3.20 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 36:6 K:BB covering 25.1 frames. The 24-year-old is a worthy grab in most every fantasy format.