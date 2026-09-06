Scott didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Giants, allowing two runs on four hits and no walks across 4.2 innings. He struck out seven.

It appears that the Mets will limit Scott's workload down the stretch -- he threw just 80 pitches Sunday before he was pulled with two outs in the fifth inning. Scott's up to 99.1 innings pitched this season, one year removed from Tommy John surgery. Overall, the right-hander is 4-4 with a 3.81 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 120:44 K:BB across 21 starts. Scott's currently in line to face the Yankees on the road his next time out.