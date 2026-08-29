Scott (4-4) took the loss against the Astros on Friday, allowing three runs on one hit and five walks with two strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Scott battled despite throwing just 58 of 96 pitches for strikes and matching a season high with five walks. It ends an ugly August for the 27-year-old, who allowed at least three earned runs in each of his five outings while posting a 6.04 ERA overall. He'll carry a 3.80 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 113:44 K :BB across 94.2 innings this season into a road matchup with the Rays next week.