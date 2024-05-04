The Mets selected the contract of Scott from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday.

Scott has been called up to give the Mets a six-man pitching rotation while they play 26 games over the next 27 days. He has a 3-0 record in five starts in Triple-A this season, posting a 3.20 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 36:6 K:BB over 25.1 frames. He's slated to make his major-league debut Saturday against the Rays.