The Mets selected the contract of Scott from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday.
Scott has been called up to give the Mets a six-man pitching rotation while they play 26 games over the next 27 days. He has a 3-0 record in five starts in Triple-A this season, posting a 3.20 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 36:6 K:BB over 25.1 frames. He's slated to make his major-league debut Saturday against the Rays.
More News
-
Mets' Christian Scott: Up as sixth starter initially•
-
Mets' Christian Scott: Headed to big leagues•
-
Mets' Christian Scott: Promotion likely not imminent•
-
Mets' Christian Scott: Fans nine in Triple-A debut•
-
Mets' Christian Scott: Might get early call•
-
Mets' Christian Scott: Turns heads Wednesday•