Scott (0-2) took the loss Friday as the Mets fell 8-0 to the Marlins, giving up four runs on seven hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out three.

All the damage off the rookie right-hander came in the second inning, with a three-run homer by light-hitting catcher Nick Fortes accounting for most of it. Scott left the mound after throwing 84 pitches (55 strikes), and after a strong big-league debut against the Rays, he's run into trouble against NL East foes. The 24-year-old will stick in the rotation for now, but if his struggles begin to mount, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Mets sent him back to Triple-A. Scott will carry a 4.32 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB through 16.2 innings into his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road next week in Cleveland.