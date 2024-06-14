Scott allowed one run on five hits and one walk while striking out six over 3.2 innings for Triple-A Syracuse against Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said earlier this week -- prior to Scott's outing Wednesday -- that the plan was for Scott to remain at Syracuse for the time being, per Alex Smith of SNY. "We're still having conversations, but with all the off days we have coming up, we feel like a five-man rotation is what's best for us moving forward," Mendoza said. The 24-year-old Scott has struck out 49 batters in 34 innings with Syracuse this season, though he has also struggled to keep the ball in the yard, both at Triple-A and in his brief time in the majors so far. He should be up again this season, but the organization seems to be pumping the brakes on an imminent return.