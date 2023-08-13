Vogelbach went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run in a 21-3 loss to Atlanta during the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.

Getting the start at DH and batting fifth, Vogelbach ended up providing the Mets with their only offense of the entire day when he took Michael Tonkin deep in the eighth inning -- they were shut out 6-0 in the nightcap. It's the veteran slugger's eighth homer of the year and first since July 25, and after going 1-for-2 with a walk in the second contest of the twin bill, Vogelbach's slashing .223/.324/.367 through 215 plate appearances on the season.