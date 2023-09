The Mets optioned Mendick to Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

With the arrival of Brett Baty and Ronny Mauricio to the major-league squad Friday, Mendick will be pushed back into the minors. The 29-year-old infielder slashed just .190/.227/.286 across 66 plate appearances with the Mets and will likely finish the season in Syracuse.