Mendick is expected to have his contract selected from Triple-A Charlotte on Monday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Mendick has homered in five consecutive games with Charlotte and he'll now get a shot with the big-league club as the White Sox start a four-game series in Minnesota on Monday. Lenyn Sosa is expected to be optioned to Triple-A while it's currently unclear how the team will open up a spot on the 40-man roster.