Mets' David Wright: Continues rehab with big club

Wright (shoulder) will meet up with the Mets in San Francisco this weekend in order to continue his recovery with team trainers.

According to assistant general manager John Ricco, Wright isn't all that close to being activated from the disabled list, but this is clearly another step in the right direction for the 35-year-old infielder. Ricco added earlier in the week that "it's unrealistic to think he'd be activated any time soon," and ruled out a return during the team's current road trip, which runs through Sept. 5, according to Tim Healey of Newsday. Either way, don't expect him to hold much value for the rest of the 2018 campaign.