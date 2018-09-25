Mets' David Wright: Reinstated from disabled list

Wright (shoulder) was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list Tuesday.

As expected, Wright is back with the Mets ahead of their series opener against the Braves. It marks the first time since June of 2016 that the veteran third baseman has been on the team's active roster following a long road back from multiple injuries. He's set to pinch hit during New York's three-game set against the Braves before making the final start of his career Saturday against the Marlins, according to Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record.

More News
Our Latest Stories