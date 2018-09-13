Mets' David Wright: Rejoining roster Sept. 25, ending playing career

Chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon said Thursday that Wright (shoulder) will finish the 2018 season on the active roster, officially joining the team Sept. 25 prior to a three-game series versus the Braves, James Wagner of The New York Times reports. Wright will start at third base against the Marlins on Sept. 29 and end his playing career following the conclusion of the 2018 season, per Wagner.

Following a long and rocky road back from multiple injuries and surgeries, Wright will receive a proper sendoff in front of the Mets' fans for the club's final homestand of the season. During the press conference, Wright repeatedly thanked his teammates, coaches and fans, stating, "It's truly been an honor to take the field with you and serve as your captain." When he's reinstated from the 60-day disabled list Sept. 25, that will mark his first time back on the active roster since June 3, 2016. It's unclear if Wright will receive any playing time during the series against the Braves or in the opener versus Miami on Sept. 28, but he will at least take the field in the starting lineup in what looks like the final game in his career Sept. 29. Per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, Wright admitted that "there's not going to be any improvement" regarding his physical condition and all but said he will retire at the end of the year, though the term "medically unfit to continue playing" was used multiple times instead of "retirement" during the press conference. Over the course of his 15-year career, Wright has hit 242 home runs, recorded 970 RBI and played in 1,583 games for the Mets.