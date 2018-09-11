Mets' David Wright: Meeting with front office

Wright (shoulder) is scheduled to meet with the Mets' brass either Wednesday or Thursday to discuss his plan for the remainder of the month, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Wright was able to take live batting practice Tuesday, though wet field conditions kept him from fielding groundballs. He's set to meet with COO Jeff Wilpon in the coming days to determine the next step in his rehab. The veteran third baseman is still confident he can return this season.