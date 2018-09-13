Mets' David Wright: Remains hopeful to play again
Wright (shoulder) will address the media Thursday at 1:45 p.m. EDT regarding his plans for the rest of the season.
According to Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com, it's not believed that Wright will be making a retirement announcement Thursday and is expected to instead declare his intention to continue his playing career. Shoulder and back issues have prevented Wright from suiting up in the majors since 2016, but the 35-year-old seemed to be gearing up for a return to the big club during the season's final month after appearing in 13 minor-league rehab contests in August. Wright reported back to the Mets at the beginning of September and has been participating in simulated games, but the team has yet to reveal if it intends to activate the third baseman from the 60-day disabled list. The press conference should offer more insight into the matter, but even if Wright is added to the active roster, he'll likely only handle a part-time role over the next few weeks.
