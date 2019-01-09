David Wright: Career officially ends
The Mets released Wright on Monday.
Wright had previously announced in September that 2018 would be his last season in the big leagues, so the Mets' decision to remove him from the roster was merely a procedural move. The 36-year-old will remain with the organization in advisory role to the front office and will still be paid the $27 million he's owed through the next two years.
