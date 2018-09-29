Mets' David Wright: Makes first appearance in two seasons

Wright (shoulder) played in a major league game for the first time in two and a half seasons in Friday's loss to the Braves. He pinch-hit to lead off the fifth and grounded out to third, going 0-for-1 in his only at-bat.

It's been a long road back for the Mets captain as there was plenty of doubt over whether he'd ever step foot on the field again. After extensive time off and plenty of rehab, Wright has worked his way back so that he can play one final game before he retires. He will bat third and start at third base for the Mets on Saturday against the Braves in the last major league game of his illustrious career.