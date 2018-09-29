Mets' David Wright: Makes first start since 2016
Wright will make his first start since May 2016 Saturday against Miami, batting third and playing third base.
Wright grounded out in a pinch-hit appearance Friday, his first big-league action in two and a half seasons. He's expected to receive a pair of plate appearances Saturday before leaving to a standing ovation in the final game of his career.
More News
-
Mets' David Wright: Makes first appearance in two seasons•
-
Mets' David Wright: Reinstated from disabled list•
-
Mets' David Wright: Rejoining roster Sept. 25, ending playing career•
-
Mets' David Wright: Remains hopeful to play again•
-
Mets' David Wright: Meeting with front office•
-
Mets' David Wright: Repeats intention to return•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....