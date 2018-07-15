Smith is out of the lineup Sunday against the Nationals, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Smith is on the bench for the third consecutive contest and has started just six times in 17 games. The Mets seem satisfied with deploying Wilmer Flores as their starting first baseman and Michael Conforto and Jose Bautista as their corner outfielders, leaving limited opportunities for Smith to crack the lineup. Playing time will only become harder to come by for the 23-year-old when Yoenis Cespedes (hip) and Jay Bruce (hip) return from the 10-day disabled list at some point after the All-Star break.