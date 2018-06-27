Mets' Dominic Smith: On bench Wednesday
Smith is not starting Wednesday against the Pirates, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Smith is hitting an unimpressive .233/.267/.419 in his latest 14-game stint with the Mets. Michael Conforto will slide over to left field Wednesday, with Brandon Nimmo starting in center.
More News
-
Mets' Dominic Smith: Sits as usual against southpaw•
-
Mets' Dominic Smith: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Mets' Dominic Smith: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Mets' Dominic Smith: Three hits in Wednesday's loss•
-
Mets' Dominic Smith: Starting in outfield Tuesday•
-
Mets' Dominic Smith: Grabs seat on bench Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...