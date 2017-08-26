Mets' Dominic Smith: Out of Saturday's lineup
Smith is not in the lineup Saturday against the Nationals, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.
Since being called up to the Show on Aug. 10, Smith has played in 15 games. In that time he's gone just 9-for-52 (.184) at the plate. However, three of his nine hits have been home runs. Smith will sit out Saturday and give way to Wilmer Flores at first base.
