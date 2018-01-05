Mets' Drew Gagnon: Inks deal with Mets
Gagnon signed a minor-league contract with the Mets, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.
Gagnon has been a mainstay at the Triple-A level in the last few years, most recently pitching in 31 games for Salt Lake within the Angels' organization during this past season. He accumulated a below-average 6.25 ERA and 1.56 WHIP in 86.1 innings, and sported a K:BB of 83:39. He will likely remain in Triple-A with Las Vegas to begin 2018, as the Mets try to find a fix for the 27-year-old righty.
