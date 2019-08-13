Gagnon was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The right-hander returns to the Mets' bullpen after being optioned to Triple-A in mid-June. Since that time, Gagnon recorded an ERA of 2.70 with a 47:10 K:BB over 53.1 innings pitched. His major-league production is less appealing, as he carries an ERA of 7.65 and a 1.65 WHIP in 15 appearances with the Mets this year, and he holds little fantasy value as a middle reliever.

