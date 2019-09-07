Gagnon was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Gagnon has struggled mightily with the big club this season, posting an 8.74 ERA and 1.72 WHIP in 17 appearances, but he's been much better at Triple-A (2.33 ERA, 1.08 WHIP). The right-hander will provide depth to the bullpen over the final three-plus weeks of the regular season.

