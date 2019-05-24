Mets' Drew Gagnon: Could be used as closer Friday
Gagnon may be used in a save opportunity Friday with closer Edwin Diaz potentially unavailable, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Diaz has pitched three of he last four days, so it appears as though he'll be a last-resort option for the Mets in the series opener. Gagnon has a 3.21 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 11:2 K:BB across 14 innings this season -- though all five runs allowed came in mop-up duty during his first outing of the year -- and appears to be working his way towards more high-leverage opportunities.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...
-
Prospects: An opening for Cron?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...