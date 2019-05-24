Gagnon may be used in a save opportunity Friday with closer Edwin Diaz potentially unavailable, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Diaz has pitched three of he last four days, so it appears as though he'll be a last-resort option for the Mets in the series opener. Gagnon has a 3.21 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 11:2 K:BB across 14 innings this season -- though all five runs allowed came in mop-up duty during his first outing of the year -- and appears to be working his way towards more high-leverage opportunities.