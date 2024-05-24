Alvarez (thumb) is set to participate in batting practice Saturday, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

Alvarez landed on the 10-day IL after tearing the UCL in his left thumb while rounding the bases against the Dodgers on April 19. His batting practice Saturday will mark the first time Alvarez has picked up a bat since undergoing surgery for the UCL tear, and the 22-year-old catcher is on track for a return in mid-to-late June, barring any setbacks. Before the injury, Alvarez was slashing .236/.288/.364 with one home run and eight RBI over 59 plate appearances.