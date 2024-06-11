The Mets activated Alvarez (thumb) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Alvarez has been sidelined since late April with a fractured left thumb but is ready to roll after playing in six rehab games. It's possible the Mets will ease him back into everyday action with some extra off days mixed in, but he will immediately regain his role as the club's primary catcher. Alvarez was slashing .236/.288/.364 with one home run in 16 contests before getting hurt.
