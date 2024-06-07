Alvarez (thumb) has flown back to his native Venezuela to tend to a family matter, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Alvarez had been set for activation June 11 upon the Mets' return home from London, but he might now be back a day or two later. The young catcher has been sidelined since April 20 with a fractured left thumb and has played five rehab games, going 3-for-14 with one home run.