Alvarez (thumb) will be behind the plate for Triple-A Syracuse on both Friday and Saturday before DHing on Sunday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

The young catcher is on track to return from a fractured left thumb early next week when the Mets return from London, but the organization will put him through his paces this weekend to make sure he's ready. Alvarez caught a combined no-hitter with High-A Brooklyn on Tuesday, and he's drawn praise from coaches for the work he's putting in during his rehab assignment. While his thumb will remain in a splint for a while yet, he should immediately slot back in as New York's starting catcher when he returns, although his backup -- whether that's Tomas Nido or Luis Torrens -- could still see a bigger workload in the short term as Alvarez gets eased back into action.