Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Wednesday that Alvarez is "fine" after having to exit Tuesday's rehab game with Double-A Binghamton following a hit by pitch on his surgically repaired left hand, SNY.tv reports.

Alvarez initially stayed in the game after being plunked but was eventually removed. However, he has evidently checked out fine and the incident shouldn't alter when he will be activated for his season debut, which will be soon. Alvarez had surgery back in early March on a fractured hamate bone in his left hand.