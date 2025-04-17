Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Thursday that Alvarez (hand) could be activated from the 10-day injured list before the team's homestand ends April 23, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Alvarez will catch back-to-back, nine-inning rehab games with Double-A Binghamton on Friday and Saturday and, if that goes well, the club will have "a conversation" about the catcher's status, per Mendoza. A day of rest seems likely after Alvarez catches back-to-back contests, which points to a return Monday versus the Phillies, barring any setbacks. Alvarez is coming back from surgery on a fractured hamate bone in his left hand.