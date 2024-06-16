Alvarez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.
Alvarez will get a breather for the day game Sunday after he started behind the plate Friday and Saturday. Luis Torrens will step in as the Mets' starting catcher in place of Alvarez, who has gone 2-for-14 with two RBI through his first four starts since returning from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
More News
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Sitting out Thursday•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Activated from injured list•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Resumes rehab in Brooklyn•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Return could be delayed•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Set to catch on consecutive days•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Eyeing return next week•