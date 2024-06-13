Alvarez is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest versus the Marlins.
Alvarez started at catcher in the first two games of the series after being activated from the 10-day injured list, but he will sit out the finale. Luis Torrens will do the catching for Luis Severino.
More News
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Activated from injured list•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Resumes rehab in Brooklyn•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Return could be delayed•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Set to catch on consecutive days•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Eyeing return next week•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Cleared for rehab assignment•