Bautista did not get optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas following Monday's doubleheader, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

Bautista went unused in Monday's twin bill, so the Mets opted to send their Game 2 starter, P.J. Conlon, back to the minors instead. The soon-to-be 23-year-old owns an unremarkable 5.95 ERA and 25:4 K:BB across 19.2 innings between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Las Vegas this season, so he'll likely stick to low-leverage situations during his time with the big club.